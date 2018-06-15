

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of tax software company Avalara Inc. (AVLR) is currently trading up 58.48% on its first day of public trading. The first trade of $35 was 50% above the initial public offering price.



Avalara's IPO was priced overnight at $24, above the expected range of $21 to $23. The IPO price range was earlier raised to $19 to $21. The company sold 7.5 million shares to raise $180 million.



Avalara sells automated tax compliance software for enterprise use and offers integrations with software makers like Oracle, Workday and Stripe.



Avalara generated revenues of $213.2 million and $61.4 million in 2017 and the three months ended March 31, 2018, respectively. The company reported net losses of $64.1 million and $15.2 million in 2017 and the three months ended March 31, 2018.



