

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is headed to jail after his bail was revoked by a District Court Judge on Friday.



Manafort will remain in jail as he awaits trial on criminal charges related to his lobbying work for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine.



U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson's decision to revoke Manafort's bail comes after he was recently indicted on charges related to witness tampering.



Jackson said she struggled with the decision but determined that Manafort had abused the trust the court placed in him when placing him under house arrest.



'The harm in this case is harm to the administration of justice and harm to the integrity of the court's system,' Jackson said.



The judge denied that her decision was political or related to the conduct of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.



'This is not about politics,' Jackson said. 'It is not about the conduct of the Office of Special Counsel. It is about the defendant's alleged conduct.'



Earlier in the hearing, Manafort pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice for knowingly and intentionally attempting to corruptly persuade another person.



Trump was asked about Manafort's legal troubles during remarks to reporters ahead of the hearing and said he feels 'a little badly about it.'



'I feel badly for some people, because they've gone back 12 years to find things about somebody, and I don't think it's right,' Trump said.



Trump declined to say whether he would consider pardoning Manafort but stressed that he wants to see people treated fairly.



