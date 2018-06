WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Jabil (JBL) saw strength in pre-market trading on Friday but have come under pressure in the regular trading session. After hitting its lowest intraday level in over a month, Jabil is currently down by 6 percent.



The drop by Jabil comes after J.P. Morgan lowered its price target on the manufacturing services provider's stock even though the company reported fiscal third quarter earnings that exceeded expectations.



