Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2018) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or the "Company") has completed the first closing of its non-brokered private placement of units at $0.05 per unit announced on April 23, 2018 and updated on June 7, 2018.

In the first closing of the financing, Sego will issue 5,850,000 units at $0.05 per unit of Flow Through Units ("FTU") for gross proceeds of $ 292,500 and 8,440,200 units at $0.05 per unit of Non-Flow Through Units ("NFTU") for gross proceeds of $ 422,010. This issuance is subject to regulatory approval. Each FTU unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each full FTU warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.10 for two years from the date of closing of the first tranche of the private placement. Each NFTU consisted of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each NFTU warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.10 for four years from the date of closing of the first tranche of the private placement. The securities issued under this first closing are subject to the applicable statutory four month plus one day hold period, which is October 16, 2018. Directors and Senior Officers of the Company have subscribed for FTU and NFTU in the first tranche of this financing totaling $290,510.

In connection with the first tranche, the company paid to certain eligible persons a cash commission totaling $16,380 and issued an aggregate of 243,100 broker warrants to such finders. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for additional NFTU or FTU, as the case may be, at $0.05 for two years from the date of closing of the first tranche of the private placement. The Broker Warrants will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period which is October 15, 2018.

Diamond drilling is now underway at the Miner Mountain Project, there is no material fact that has not been generally disclosed.

The flow-through funds raised are for exploration on the Company's Miner Mountain Project. The non-flow-through units will be used for working capital. The Company fully expects to spend the funds as stated.

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056.54 hectares in size and located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, in whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO

Sego Resources Inc.

ceo@segoresources.com

For investor & shareholder information, please contact:

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

Ph: +1 (604) 261-4466

Email: info@marketsmart.ca

