

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people to not eat recalled Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal because it has been linked to a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections.



Kellogg Company on Thursday announced a voluntarily recall of 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential presence of Salmonella. The recalled products have a 'best if used by' date from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019, according to a statement. No other Kellogg products are impacted by this recall.



The salmonella outbreak has caused illness to 73 people across 31 states, with 24 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.



Kellogg launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding reported illnesses.



According to the CDC, use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX