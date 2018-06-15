ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Hold Investor Call to Announce Topline Results of the EDELWEISS Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Linzagolix (OBE2109) in Women with Endometriosis-Associated Pain on Monday June 18, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - June 15, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will release the top line results of the EDELWEISS Phase 2b clinical trial of Linzagolix (OBE2109), its novel oral GnRH receptor antagonist, for the treatment of endometriosis-associated pain on Monday June 18, 2018. ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, 2 p.m. Central European Time, on June 18, 2018 to discuss these results.

Investors may participate by dialing +1(844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers and +1(213) 660-0921 for international callers, and referring to conference ID 9839439. The webcast can be accessed under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.obseva.com (http://www.obseva.com)

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

###

Media Contact:

Jeanene Timberlake

RooneyPartners LLC

jtimberlake@rooneyco.com (mailto:jtimberlake@rooneyco.com)

646-770-8858 Office

CEO Office contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch (mailto:Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch)

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com (mailto:mario.corso@obseva.com)

857-972-9347 Office

781-366-5726 Mobile

Press release (http://hugin.info/157613/R/2199397/852824.pdf)

