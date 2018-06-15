Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2018) - NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL) (the "Company"), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology, today announces it has retained GBH CPAs based in Houston, Texas, to begin the process of auditing its financials in preparation to move up from OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB.

Recognized as one of The Best of the Best accounting firms for overall stellar performance across 50 categories, GBH CPAs is known for its quality and timely service. Additionally, many of the CPAs within the firm have former Big Four experience and executive-level experience in public and private companies. These reasons, among others, is why GBH CPAs was chosen as the best fit to help NUGL move forward with an up-list to the OTCQB tier of OTC Markets.

The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. To learn more about the OTCQB, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/marketplaces/otcqb.

NUGL Chief Marketing Officer, Ryan Bartlette, states, "This audit commencement is another major milestone for NUGL in a series of important steps that tell the investment community this management team is going to be accountable to the shareholders. It is a privilege for me to be a part of this team and I am absolutely thrilled by these recent developments, especially since they represent only the beginning of the implementation of our strategic vision for NUGL. I hope our shareholders continue to share our enthusiasm for the direction of the Company."

The Company believes the OTCQB can provide enhanced investor benefits, including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements.

"We anticipate that a listing on the OTCQB will raise our visibility in the investment community and broaden our shareholder base," adds Brandon Vargas, CEO of NUGL. "The remainder of June and July will prove to be an exciting time. We plan to get positive feedback from the 420 community and are excited to bring a much-needed technology to the industry. NUGL will always continue to push the envelope and create technology that will help shape the industry. The NUGL brand will represent the best in software the cannabis industry has to offer."

About NUGL

NUGL Inc. is a search engine and online directory for the legal marijuana industry. NUGL's database includes listings for dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, service professionals, vape shops, hydro stores and brands. The company leads the evolution in business relations, development and organic data in the cannabis industry with metasearch technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

