Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) (Euronext:BAMA) today announced that at the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today in Toronto, approximately 92% of Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") voted in favour of an advisory vote approving the company's approach to executive compensation. In addition, at the meeting all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % M. Elyse Allan 620,669,437 99.53 2,921,901 0.47 Angela F. Braly 618,805,623 99.23 4,785,715 0.77 Murilo Ferreira 621,694,883 99.70 1,896,455 0.30 Frank J. McKenna 613,481,895 98.38 10,109,443 1.62 Rafael Miranda 616,740,151 98.90 6,851,187 1.10 Youssef A. Nasr 621,652,609 99.69 1,938,729 0.31 Seek Ngee Huat 620,307,014 99.47 3,284,324 0.53 Diana L. Taylor 619,962,819 99.42 3,628,519 0.58

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the eight directors nominated for election by this shareholder class, namely Jeffrey M. Blidner, Jack L. Cockwell, Marcel R. Coutu, J. Bruce Flatt, Robert J. Harding, Maureen Kempston Darkes, Brian D. Lawson and Lord O'Donnell.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$285 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

