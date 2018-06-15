This week was very interesting with several sudden moves introduced by the European Central Bank announcing a continuation of bond purchases until the end of this year. This resulted in weakness in the Euro and strength in the US Dollar. Because of this commodities showed weakness with the commodity index losing 4.5 pct this week. Is this meaningful or not, is the question we answer in this article. Before checking the commodities chart for any potential damage as a result of this week's decline we quickly review our thoughts of the last months. In our Commodities Forecast For 2018 we looked into ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...