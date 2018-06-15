Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2018) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") today announced it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1/2) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for eighteen (18) months from closing of the Offering. The expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated by the Company if the common shares of the Company achieve a volume weighted average trading price greater than $0.35 for twenty (20) consecutive trading days, after four months and one day following closing of the Offering.

Finders' fees of up to 6.0% cash and up to 6.0% Units may be payable on a portion of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund the Company's on-going exploration programs, including drilling on the Company's Águilas Project in Andalucia, Spain, and for working capital.

Completion of the private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.