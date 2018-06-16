Regulatory News

TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, on 15 June 2018, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K announcing the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 14 June 2018 at One St. Paul's Churchyard, London, EC4M 8AP, United Kingdom. A vote was held for each proposal.

The following are the final voting results of the Annual General Meeting.

Proposal 1 U.K. Annual Report and Accounts

Receipt of the Company's audited U.K. accounts for the year ended December 31, 2017, including the reports of the directors and the auditor thereon.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 342,847,732 99.9 457,561 0.1 343,305,293 74.3 1,117,697 N/A

Proposal 2 2017 Say-on-Pay for Named Executive Officers

Approval of the Company's named executive officer compensation for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 248,816,004 73.9 87,847,632 26.1 336,663,636 72.9 486,084 7,273,270

Proposal 3 2017 Directors' Remuneration Report

Approval of the Company's directors' remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 251,405,140 74.7 85,276,832 25.3 336,681,972 72.9 467,748 7,273,270

Proposal 4 Directors' Remuneration Policy

Approval of the Company's prospective directors' remuneration policy for the three years ending December 2021.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 258,348,023 76.7 78,314,561 23.3 336,662,584 72.9 487,136 7,273,270

Proposal 5 Ratification of U.S. Auditor

Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's U.S. independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2018.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 341,661,409 99.2 2,598,185 0.8 344,259,594 74.5 163,396 N/A

Proposal 6 Re-appointment of U.K. Statutory Auditor

Re-appointment of PwC as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor under the U.K. Companies Act 2006, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders at which accounts are laid.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 341,368,861 99.4 1,920,802 0.6 343,289,663 74.3 1,133,327 N/A

Proposal 7 U.K. Statutory Auditor Fees

Authorize the Board of Directors and/or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of PwC, in its capacity as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor for the year ending December 31, 2018, and to ratify the remuneration of PwC for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The voting results were as follows:

FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 335,970,960 99.9 385,284 0.1 336,356,244 72.8 793,476 7,273,270

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

