

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) was ordered to pay $400 million after a federal jury in Texas said it infringed a patent owned by the licensing arm of a South Korean university. Samsung pledged to appeal.



Qualcomm Inc. and GlobalFoundries Inc. also were found to have infringed the patent but weren't told to pay any damages to the licensing arm of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, one of South Korea's top research universities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX