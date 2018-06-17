

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Rupert Murdoch and the 21st Century Fox Inc. (FOX, FOX) board will consider on Wednesday how to proceed with Comcast Corp.'s $65 billion bid for the company's entertainment assets, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Fox board, which agreed to sell the assets to Walt Disney Co. last year, must decide whether Comcast's proposal has a reasonable chance of becoming a superior offer before it can begin negotiations with the largest U.S. cable television company. Fox can also ask Disney for a waiver to begin discussions with Comcast, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.



