

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) is having early discussions internally and with banks about strategic options for its self-driving car unit Cruise Automation, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The company said it is researching possibilities including a public offering of shares, listing a separate tracking stock to reflect its value, or spinning off the unit. GM won't make a decision until Cruise is further along in development and may not take any action for a couple of years, if at all.



