

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Migrants rescued from the Mediterranean and turned away by Italy and Malta have arrived in Spain's port of Valencia, according to reports.



The first of three vessels entered harbour soon after dawn. The Aquarius, which rescued the 630 migrants last weekend, arrived several hours later carrying a second group.



Health officials and interpreters are on hand to offer support.



Spain's new socialist government has promised free healthcare and says it will investigate each asylum case.



An Italian coast guard ship, the Dattilo, entered the port of Valencia at 06:20 (04:20 GMT). It was carrying 274 migrants, the Italian news agency Ansa reported.



The Aquarius itself entered the port shortly after 09:30.



A second Italian ship, the Orione, is expected to dock later on Sunday morning, carrying the rest of the migrants.



