

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In April, imports were up 5.9 percent on year and exports added an annual 7.8 percent for a trade surplus of 626.0 billion yen.



New Zealand will see May numbers for its Performance of Services Index; in April, the index score was 55.9.



Singapore will provide May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth 38.43 billion SGD and exports were at 44.50 SGD for a trade surplus of 6.07 billion SGD.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed in Monday for the Dragon Boat Festival and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX