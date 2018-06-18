

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 578.321 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That missed expectations for a shortfall of 205.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 624.6 billion yen surplus in April (originally 626.0 billion yen).



Exports climbed 8.1 percent on year, exceeding forecasts for 7.5 percent and up from 7.8 percent in the previous month.



Imports soared an annual 14.0 percent versus forecasts for 8.0 percent and up from 5.9 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX