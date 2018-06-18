

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) agreed to pay $45 million to end a consumer antitrust lawsuit accusing it and three other major U.S. airlines of colluding to limit plane capacity and drive up domestic airfares.



The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier is the second to enter a settlement in the three-year-old litigation. Southwest Airlines Co. won preliminary court approval for its offer to pay $15 million and cooperate in the case in January. Also named as defendants are United Continental Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc.



