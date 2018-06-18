FrieslandCampina announces publication of milk consumption trends study in SciFed Food and Dairy Technology Journal

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FrieslandCampina today announces the publication of a milk consumption trends study in SciFed Food and Dairy Technology Journal. This study is the first of its kind to examine the key drivers and barriers of milk consumption among adult Singaporeans.

Led by Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran, Domain Lead for Applied Nutrition & Glycemic Index at Temasek Polytechnic, the study drew on published research and findings from focus group discussions conducted in 2017 among participants aged 18 to 65 years old. These focus groups provided qualitative data on the overarching attitudes, beliefs and barriers regarding milk consumption, as well as actions that can be taken to increase consumption.

Analysis of focus group discussions found that majority of participants did not view milk an essential daily source of nutrition, and their ingrained attitudes, misperceptions and behaviours are noted to prevent regular consumption. Participants cited milk's perceived contribution to weight gain, gastrointestinal side effects and taste as barriers. These disadvantages are, however, unfounded and not scientifically proven. There is also a prevalent ignorance of milk's benefits beyond calcium. Existing literature from Singapore's National Health Survey also found that 50% of adult Singaporeans do not consume any milk.

"It is interesting to note that while there is an increasing demand for milk and dairy in Singapore, the increase in milk consumption is not specific to adults. With a growing ageing population, it is important to educate and inform people of milk's benefits to general health and prevention of diseases such as osteoporosis," said Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran.

Hendro Poedjono, Corporate Affairs Director, FrieslandCampina AMEA, said: "The health and well-being of our consumers are a priority for us at FrieslandCampina. Our collaboration with Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran aims to address the gaps in health and nutrition education. We hope that through collaborative efforts with public and private sectors, we can raise the level of health and nutrition status of Singaporeans of all ages now and in the future."

The publication is available online at: https://www.scifedpublishers.com/open-access/milk-consumption-trends-in-singapore.pdf

About FrieslandCampina AMEA

FrieslandCampina AMEA comprises of operating companies that are active in the consumer products segment in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

FrieslandCampina has acquired leading positions in many countries across the region with its strong brands and wide range of products. The company provides a range of long shelf life products including milk powder, condensed milk, infant and children's nutrition to dairy drinks, yoghurts and desserts. Some of its leading brands across the AMEA region are Dutch Lady, Foremost, Friso, Frisian Flag, Rainbow and Peak.

As one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives, FrieslandCampina spreads the goodness of dairy by actively contributing to food and nutrition security initiatives across these regions, and is committed to being a responsible business with the goal of creating a sustainable future for the business and communities that it serves.

For more information please visit www.frieslandcampina.com.

About the study

This is a first-of-its-kind study conducted on the trends of adult milk consumption in Singapore. Led by applied nutrition expert Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran, the study analyses published literature on the topic as well as findings from a series of focus group discussions conducted in 2017. The study notes the low level of milk consumption among adult Singaporeans, and explores the existing attitudes, beliefs and barriers that account for the low uptake. It also uncovers a general ignorance of the benefits of milk beyond calcium.

Commissioned by FrieslandCampina Asia, it is hoped that the findings from the study can affect the action and discussions needed to not only promote the intake of milk, but also to remind Singaporeans of the need for balanced and nutritious diets.