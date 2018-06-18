



2016 marked Voltage Inc.'s third year at Anime Expo. Voltage Inc. fans marvel at our booth.

Long lines formed to purchase official merchandise.

President Yuzi Tsutani and Vice President Nanako Higashi interviewed by local press.



TOKYO, June 18, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Voltage Inc. will be collaborating with the Anime Expo Butler Cafe and selling original merchandise at Anime Expo 2018 in Los Angeles, California from Thursday 7/05 until Sunday 7/08. Anime Expo is one of North America's largest anime conventions. This year we will be hosting a Butler Cafe and selling exclusive merchandise through retailer Purple Plum Inc. along with other retailers.In the company's fourth year at Anime Expo, Voltage Inc. will be collaborating with Anime Expo's Butler Cafe. At the cafe, enjoy an incredible show performed by handsome butlers while you and friends snack on light refreshments. This collaboration will feature the much-talked-about "kabe-don" experience, just like in Voltage Inc.'s stories. Attendees will also be able to try out Voltage Inc.'s latest VR game, Wedding VR. The Butler Cafe is a 90-minute experience with four shows a day. For more details, please see official website.Voltage Inc. will also be selling original merchandise made especially for Anime Expo at select vendors and inside the Butler Cafe itself. Items will include wall scrolls, key chains, and much more. Eight types of merchandise will be made available. Our latest title, Kings of Paradise, will also be featured.Furthermore, on July 6th, Voltage Inc. will be holding its first-ever fan meetup which will be led by the company's localization producer. New videos showcasing the world of Love 365: Find Your Story and Samurai Love Ballad: PARTY will be shown, along with teasers for upcoming titles.Voltage Inc. will continue to deliver romance to people around the world through its apps.Anime Expo 2018 Original Merchandise Information Site: http://koi-game.voltage.co.jp/event/ax2018/Butler Cafe CollaborationAt the Anime Expo Butler Cafe, enjoy performances and play games with the gorgeous butlers there to wait on you. Share light refreshments with friends as you live out your otome romance fantasies with the much-talked-about "kabe-don" experience and Wedding VR. The popular character, Sakuya from Samurai Love Ballad, will also be there for photos and offering guests the "kabe-don" experience.-- Butler Cafe: (All Ages) $25 USD, 7/5 - 7/8: 11:00 AM / 1:30 PM-- Butler Cafe: Dark Romance (18+) $30 USD-- Pre-Show Night (7/4): 10:00 PM, 7/5 - 7/7: 7:00 PM / 9:30 PMFor more details, see official page: http://www.anime-expo.org/activity/butler-cafe/Column WrapIn the lobby of the convention center, we will be posting a large-scale column wrap which guests will be able to take photos with.Original Merchandise Lineup- Pin Badges (12 designs), Size: 7.62 cm, Price: $5.00 USD- Large Wall Scroll (2 designs), Size: 70 x 190 cm, Price: $40.00 USD- Medium Wall Scroll (2 total), Size: 60 x 90 cm, Price: $25.00 USD- Acrylic Keychains (10 designs), Size: about 7.62 cm, Price: $10.00 USD- Die-cut stickers (9 designs), Price: $4.00 USD- Canvas tote bag (2 designs), Price: $30.00 USD- T-shirts (4 designs), Price: $30.00 USD- Canvas Art (4 designs), Size: 20" x 20", Price: $100.00 USDTitles featured in merchandise- Irresistible Mistakes- Kings of Paradise- Kissed by the Baddest Bidder- Samurai Love Ballad: PARTY- Star-Crossed Myth- Scandal in the Spotlight- Rose in the EmbersFan MeetupOn July 6th, Voltage Inc.'s localization producer will be hosting a panel to discuss Love 365: Find Your Story and Samurai Love Ballad: PARTY. See brand new movies, hear about future releases, and participate in a live Q&A session!Date: July 6th (Fri.) 5:00PM - 6:00PMLocation: Live Programming/404 AB roomEvent OverviewANIME EXPO 2018Sponsored by: Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA)Venue: Los Angeles Convention CenterVendor locations: Within Butler Cafe, Purple Plum #3025, 3026, 3027, 3029, 3127 and more.Dates: 7/5/2018 (Th.) - 7/8/2018 (Sun.)Estimated Attendance: 140,000+Past Event2016 marked Voltage Inc.'s third year at Anime Expo, where over 2000 attendees got a chance to dive into the Samurai-themed world of into the world of "Era of Samurai :Code of Love".What's a Drama App?Drama Apps are story-based apps for mobile devices. From romance to suspense, users can be the protagonist of their own stories in a new form of entertainment which is neither a game nor a comic.Romance Apps are apps that allow users to choose the guy they like best and enjoy a love story with him. Over 100 titles are currently available for download through the App Store and Google Play.Voltage's Romance Apps have been played by more than 60 million people worldwide (as of 11/30/2017). This number reflects the total number of people who downloaded our apps from the App Store or Google Play, on Japanese cell phone carrier plans, and on a variety of social gaming platforms.Voltage Inc. debuted their English language romance apps to an international audience in 2011, and set up an overseas subsidiary in the U.S.Full press release can be viewed at: http://www.acnnewswire.com/clientreports/598/AnimeExpo.pdfCompany Info:Voltage Inc. (Est 9/1999)President: Yuzi TsutaniTel: +81-3-5475-8149 / Fax: +81-3-5475-8142Homepage; http://www.voltage.co.jp / Email: press@voltage.co.jpAddress: Tokyo, Shibuya ward, Ebisu 4-20-3 Ebisu Garden Place Tower, 28th floorVoltage Original Merchandise Official Page: http://koi-game.voltage.co.jp/event/ax2018Source: Voltage Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.