

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday following the weak cues from Wall Street Friday after the U.S. and China announced plans to impose trade tariffs on each other. Investors also digested Japan's trade data for May that showed a wider than expected trade deficit.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 144.05 points or 0.63 percent to 22,707.70, off a low of 22,680.24 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are down more than 2 percent each, while Canon and Sony are lower by more than 1 percent each. Automaker Toyota is adding 0.5 percent, while Honda is losing 0.6 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is lower by 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing almost 4 percent after crude oil prices tumbled on Friday.



Among the market's best performers, Sumitomo Osaka Cement, Toho Co. and Shiseido Co. are all rising more than 1 percent each.



On the flip side, Mitsui E&S Holdings is losing more than 5 percent, Mitsui OSK Lines is down more than 4 percent and Kubota Corp. is declining almost 4 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posed a merchandise trade shortfall of 578.321 billion yen in May. That missed expectations for a shortfall of 205.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 624.6 billion yen surplus in April.



Exports climbed 8.1 percent on year to 6.323 trillion yen, exceeding forecasts for 7.5 percent and up from 7.8 percent in the previous month. Imports soared an annual 14.0 percent to 6.901 trillion yen versus forecasts for 8.0 percent and up from 5.9 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday amid renewed trade war concerns after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods that contain 'industrially significant technologies.' In retaliation, China announced new tariffs on 545 products imported from U.S., including agricultural products, vehicles and aquatic products.



The Dow fell 84.83 points or 0.3 percent to 25,090.48, the Nasdaq dipped 14.66 points or 0.2 percent to 7,746.38 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.07 points or 0.1 percent at 2,779.42.



The European markets also closed lower on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 1.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures tumbled Friday, hitting fresh two-week lows amid expectations OPEC will ramp up demand. July WTI oil fell $1.83 or 2.7 percent to settle at $65.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



