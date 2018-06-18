

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) said it launched a new smartphone theme featuring popular South Korean boy band BTS, which can be downloaded to the company's latest devices, including the G7 ThinQ.



The theme will allow users to decorate their smartphones with photos of a specific member of the seven-member K-pop group.



The special BTS package of the LG G7 ThinQ came with a special smartphone case which automatically installs the BTS theme. The company said the package was popular among all age groups, from teens to people in their 40s.



The company said it will continue to roll out marketing projects reflecting various demands from consumers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX