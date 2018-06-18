Unveils new 3D ad format and first-in-market programmatic VR ad offering in its latest efforts to transform brand building

Oath, a Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ) subsidiary, kicks off Cannes today with new opportunities for brands to engage with consumers through extended reality (XR) ad experiences. Combining the art of brand building and the science of data, new 3D ad formats and first-in-market programmatic VR ads represent the company's latest premium ad innovation for consumers to discover, interact and transact with brands.

"Consumers are hungry for engaging, well-executed XR ad experiences that provide utility, enhance reality, and create meaningful connections with brands," said Jeff Lucas, Head of Americas Sales and Global Teams, Oath. "At Oath, we're using brand advertising intelligence to help marketers build emotional connections that motivate consumers throughout their journey toward a brand."

Programmatic VR

Oath's first-in-market programmatic VR offering enables advertisers to seamlessly extend existing display and video assets into fully immersive and consumer-first VR environments. By partnering with Admix, the first SSP for VR/AR, and programmatic trading infrastructure BidSwitch, standard IAB display and video creative assets are tagged for VR inventory and served programmatically through Oath's DSP, making it easy for brands to run these ads in a VR environment. Agencies and brands can also tap Oath to develop custom, fully-immersive VR experiences. Programmatic VR is currently available in the U.S. and UK.

3D Ad Formats

Oath's 3D ads take brands to the next dimension by creating a lean-in, interactive experience for its one billion global members across its premium house of brands. 3D ads allow users to explore objects from any angle and help them make informed decisions throughout the consumer journey. Innovative brands like LG, Three, Chevrolet and Peugeot have leveraged the format to extend reality and engage with their consumers in new and unique ways.

These ad experiences bring together the art of brand building and the science of data to move consumers from the top to the bottom of the marketing funnel. This builds on Oath's recent success with AR ads that have delivered an average of 2+ minutes of user engagement.

Brandblazers

Over the past year, Oath's partners have been trendsetters, trailblazers and brand builders, launching some of the industry's most creative campaigns across its properties and embracing many of these consumer-first experiences. To recognize those creative leaders, Oath is introducing Brandblazers, a new annual initiative to highlight forward thinking campaigns across the globe. These creative programs have pushed boundaries in advertising and delivered value across devices. While each of the inaugural campaigns tackles various issues or consumer moments, one theme is constant: innovation. To learn more visit: https://www.oath.com/brandblazers/.

