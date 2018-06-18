

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar came off from its early lows against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Monday.



The kiwi rose to 76.75 against the yen and 0.6944 against the greenback, from its early 2-week low of 76.36 and near 3-week low of 0.6920, respectively.



The kiwi advanced to 1.6692 against the euro and 1.0719 against the aussie, off its early lows of 1.6741 and 1.0748, respectively.



If the kiwi rises further, it may find resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen, 1.64 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



