Acquisitions expand C5 Capital-backed ITC's global reach and cyber advisory capabilities

ITC Secure (ITC), the specialist cyber advisory and managed security service provider (MSSP) has unveiled its new business structure following recent acquisitions of advisory groups in London and Washington D.C. The three business groups are ITC Cyber Advisors, ITC Managed Security Services and US based, ITC Global Advisors.

ITC Cyber Advisors is a specialist cyber security advisory group that helps organisations to understand and manage their security risks. The group focuses on delivering cyber assessments and outcome-oriented consulting that simplifies complex cyber challenges and supports investment choices.

ITC Managed Security Services deliver comprehensive cyber threat intelligence, detection, management and response services by monitoring and managing networks through its UK-based Security Operations Centre.

Washington D.C.-based SBD Advisors have relaunched as ITC Global Advisors. They will continue to focus on connecting private sector innovation to global and national security challenges as well as deliver new services in cyber security and crisis communications.

ITC is a portfolio company of C5 Capital, the leading investment group focused on cyber security, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. ITC is backed by a unique team of individuals from intelligence, enterprise, national security, law enforcement and regulatory organisations.

William Kilmer, Executive Chairman, ITC Secure said, "The enhanced range of capabilities announced today, strengthens our ability to provide strategic information, advisory and managed security services to our customers. We are also broadening the company's geographic reach into the US market, enhancing our ability to serve existing global customers and to develop new opportunities and offerings for all customers. This breadth of services differentiates ITC from its peers and is instrumental in enabling the company to deliver services to some of the world's biggest global brands"

--ENDS--

About ITC

ITC Secure provides cyber threat advisory and managed security services to midsize and large enterprise clients. This includes cyber threat intelligence, insider threat analysis, network and user behaviour, vulnerability assessments and the increasing demands around compliance. With capabilities in on-premise, cloud-based and hybrid security, ITC Secure is first choice for some of the world's biggest and best-known brands.

https://itcsecure.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180617005005/en/

Contacts:

ITC Secure

Rob Lee

rob.lee@itcsecure.com

or

Sophia Casimir

sophia.casimir@itcsecure.com