New brand identity underscores Proactis' commitment to transformation and delivering greater customer value.

Proactis, the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, today unveiled its new brand identity. All group companies will become the new Proactis. It signifies a higher level of engagement with customers to help them leverage Proactis technology solutions and expertise to rethink and transform the way they do commerce and to thrive in the new digital era.

The new brand identity marks Proactis' transformation as a trusted technology solutions provider, delivering at a global scale with increasing localisation capabilities, and utilising emerging technologies to facilitate fast, efficient B2B commerce. That means helping both buyers and sellers operate faster, leaner, smarter and transform the way they buy and sell all types of goods and services.

Solution brands

Proactis' comprehensive suite of technology solutions and expert services are organised into three key brand areas:

ReThink Spend An integrated suite of spend management solutions that streamline every aspect of buying and paying for all types of goods and services, while eliminating risk.

An integrated suite of spend management solutions that streamline every aspect of buying and paying for all types of goods and services, while eliminating risk. ReThink Sales . Integrated digital marketing, selling and invoicing solutions that streamline the entire B2B sales process.

. Integrated digital marketing, selling and invoicing solutions that streamline the entire B2B sales process. The Business Network. A global eCommerce network that makes all forms of interaction and commerce faster, easier and more cost effective.

The new Proactis supports a significant customer base in all of the major industry segments of the global market UK, North America, Continental Europe working with over 1,000 enterprises, over 2 million suppliers, transacting over $100b in spend in over 100 countries.

Hamp Wall, CEO, Proactis said: "Our brand identity is a visual expression of what we do and mean, for our customers. And this is directly energised by our focus and values. Our mission is to help each of our customers rethink and transform their individual commerce processes in ways that gain and sustain the greatest bottom-line value for them."

The new brand differentiates Proactis by expressing a new, broader perspective on the impact of better commerce processes. The company has expanded its solution portfolio and value proposition to eliminate 'wasted time, money and talent' all resources that are important to both buyers and sellers helping with both internal processes (i.e. spend management and eCommerce management) and engagement and interaction (with The Business Network).

Brand benefits

Proactis' technology-driven business processes are available today to dramatically reduce sometimes virtually eliminate all three inter-related forms of waste:

Time : Reducing the elapsed time of many finance, procurement and sales-related processes by using technology to streamline them. In addition, driving greater compliance with organisational policies and regulatory requirements.

: Reducing the elapsed time of many finance, procurement and sales-related processes by using technology to streamline them. In addition, driving greater compliance with organisational policies and regulatory requirements. Money : Reducing wasted money by helping organisations prevent unnecessary purchases, create best-value agreements, minimise the risk of supplier non-performance and non-compliance, and leverage working capital.

: Reducing wasted money by helping organisations prevent unnecessary purchases, create best-value agreements, minimise the risk of supplier non-performance and non-compliance, and leverage working capital. Talent: Reducing the time people need to take away from their core jobs to perform various aspects of the Source-to-Pay process by using technology to simplify interaction points, automate more aspects of the process and make the overall system more 'self-managing'.

Independent endorsement

In 2018, Proactis has been recognised by IDC as a Major Player in worldwide Procure-to-Pay and Sourcing applications markets and featured again in the Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Procure-to-Pay solutions.

These independent analyst reports validate Proactis' momentum in the spend management and B2B eCommerce SaaS applications market, based on depth of application capabilities, existing client bases, customer satisfaction and geographic reach.

About Proactis

Proactis helps organisations around the world to operate faster, leaner, smarter by rethinking the way they do commerce to thrive in the digital economy. We enable both buyers and sellers to eliminate wasted time, money and talent by transforming the way they buy and sell goods and services, while eliminating risk.

Proactis solutions are used daily by over 3 million people in 100+ countries, serving 1,000 enterprise clients. Our integrated spend management solutions streamline every aspect of buying and paying for all types of goods and services, while our integrated digital marketing, selling and invoicing solutions streamline B2B sales processes.

