

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) announced Monday that it has received three contracts in Spain. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The company will supply a total of 31 turbines with a combined capacity of 95 megawatts. Nordex will begin with the installation of these wind farms starting in March 2019. Two of the wind farms will be built near Zaragoza, the third one near Cuenca.



Nordex said the awards for the wind farms is from an international utility. For all three projects, the energy company opted for the AW132/3300 and AW132/3000 series, which is among the best-selling turbines from the Nordex Group. They will be installed on towers ranging between 84 and 112.5 metres in height, depending on the location.



The orders also comprises a service and maintenance contract for the parks for a duration of up to three years.



The company has installed wind power capacity of more than 23 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of around 3.1 billion euros in 2017.



