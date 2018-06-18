

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Alcon, a division of Novartis, reported new data showing significantly improved near and intermediate distance vision with the AcrySof IQ PanOptix intraocular lens compared to the ZEISS AT LISA tri 839MP IOL. The company said these findings further strengthen the value of the PanOptix IOL ENLIGHTEN optical technology, to provide enhanced image quality and more comfortable near to intermediate vision setting the AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL apart from other trifocal IOLs.



AcrySof IQ PanOptix is the first hydrophobic trifocal lens built on Alcon's AcrySof IQ platform. AcrySof IQ PanOptix has an intermediate focal point at 60 cm. The design features of the AcrySof platform with the ENLIGHTEN Optical Technology are intended to help patients adapt more naturally to their new lens. The ENLIGHTEN Optical Technology provides an exceptionally high light utilization and less pupil dependence than previous generations of multifocal IOLs.



The company said the results from the study showed the AcrySof IQ PanOptix group had superior visual outcomes at six months in uncorrected intermediate visual acuity at 60 cm and uncorrected near visual acuity at 40 cm. In addition, the study showed that AcrySof IQ PanOptix was non-inferior in uncorrected distance visual acuity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX