Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Issue of Equity 18-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 June 2018 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") Issue of Equity Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announces that it has issued and allotted 100,000 ordinary shares of 0.02 pence each pursuant to the exercise of share options exercisable at 8.5 pence per share. Application has been made for the 100,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to AIM and it is expected that admission will take place, and trading in the new ordinary shares will commence on 19 June 2018. The share options were issued to an employee of a portfolio company as part of their remuneration package. Following admission of the new ordinary shares, the enlarged issued share capital will be 225,484,580 ordinary shares of 0.02p each. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 Enquiries: Tern Plc via Redleaf Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 7382 4730 Elisabeth Cowell/ Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: IOE TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5655 EQS News ID: 695989 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2018 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)