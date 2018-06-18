Stockholm, June 18, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Epiroc AB (short name: EPI A, EPI B), a large cap company within the industrial sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Epiroc is a spin-off from Atlas Copco AB and is the 40th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Epiroc is a productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, the company develops and produces innovative equipment, consumables and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, well drilling and geotechnical applications. Epiroc is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenue of SEK 31.4 billion in 2017, and has more than 13 000 employees serving customers in more than 150 countries. For more information, please visit www.epirocgroup.com. "It is very exciting for us to now be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and to start the journey as an independent company," said Per Lindberg, President and CEO of Epiroc. "We are proud of our long and productive heritage in the Atlas Copco Group, and at the same time we look forward to serving our customers in an even more focused way and to deliver customer and shareholder value." "We are excited to welcome Epiroc to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We look forward to stand by Epiroc on its continued journey as an independent, Nasdaq listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------