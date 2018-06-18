Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

*Hardman & Co Research: "Focus, Realism and Results" - Ian Ross, Chairman* Redx Pharma's new management team is focusing its financial resources (ca.GBP10m) on progressing its lead candidates in oncology and fibrotic disease into the clinic. Although the first patient was treated recently in a Phase I/II proof-of-concept trial with its porcupine inhibitor RXC004, some on-target adverse events (anticipated at higher doses) were observed, which caused management to take the prudent decision to stop patient recruitment and prepare a revised protocol to the MHRA for end 2018. Meanwhile, Redx is continuing to progress its realistic development strategy with a period-end cash balance of GBP10.3m.

