PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) MMK EGM APPROVES DIVIDENDS FOR Q1 2018 18-Jun-2018 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MMK EGM approves dividends for Q1 2018 18-06-2018, Magnitogorsk PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works ("MMK") announces that an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders was held on 13 June 2018 ("the EGM") with absentee voting. Shareholders approved by majority vote a dividend on MMK's issued ordinary registered shares of RUB 0.801 (incl. tax) per share for the first quarter of 2018. The dividend will be paid in cash by bank transfer within the period and in the manner stated by the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies. The dividend record date is set as the close of trading on 25 June 2018. About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2017, the company produced 12.9 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.6 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2017 of USD 7,546 million and EBITDA of USD 2,032 million. Investor contacts: Andrey Serov tel.: +7 (3519) 24-52-97 E-mail: serov.ae@mmk.ru Media contacts: Dmitry Kuchumov Dmitry Bulin tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru E-mail: bulin.dn@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: ROM TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCG44 Sequence No.: 5656 EQS News ID: 696023 End of Announcement EQS News Service

