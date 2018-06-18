OffenderWatch looks to assist UK as number of jailed sex offenders rose 82 percent in past decade

According to a report from the Ministry of Justice, the number of jailed registered sex offenders in England and Wales rose 82 percent from 2007-2017. As the number of sex offenders continues to rise, maintaining a unified and accurate sex offender registry is an important issue to many residents. The largest sex offender registry network in the United States, OffenderWatch, recently announced a new international division devoted to helping countries across the globe maintain a sex offender registry database that is easily shared between law enforcement agencies and can help inform the public.

Earlier this year, OffenderWatch was awarded a contract with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to modernize the Canadian National Sex Offender Registry and create a unified system that shares data between local, provincial and federal agencies. With the success of building this new model for another country, OffenderWatch has now launched an international division focused on educating and assisting other countries to create unified sex offender registries.

"Through the OffenderWatch network, we have not only improved efficiency and cost savings for law enforcement agencies in the United States, but have also improved communication of critical info like movements of the worst sex offenders-which leads to a safer public," said Mike Cormaci, president and co-founder of OffenderWatch. "We know our service can do the same in other countries, as we're seeing now in Canada."

Sex Offender Registry Technology Easily Reconfigured for Use in UK

OffenderWatch is collaboratively designed with agency stakeholders and easily configured to meet the legal requirements and protocols of countries without unnecessary time and cost. The purpose of the sex offender monitoring and alerting program is to bring efficiency realized in the United States to law enforcement agencies and departments all over the world.

There are numerous benefits to collaborating on a single sex offender record across any jurisdiction or territory, including accuracy, completeness and timeliness of records and information submitted to the public.

"Without a data-sharing culture among law enforcement and a unified sex offender registry, the number of victims of sex abuse continues to rise," Cormaci said.

