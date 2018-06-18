Twist Bioscience Corporation, a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA, today announced the expansion of its next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions product line to include the high throughput Twist Human Core Exome Kit, a library preparation and target enrichment kit, with the ability to run up to 96 samples simultaneously.

Customer data utilizing the Twist Human Core Exome Kit and Twist Custom Panels will be presented at the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) held in Milan, Italy June 16 through 19, 2018.

"Building on the successful launch of our target enrichment products earlier this year, we are now introducing our high throughput NGS solutions to provide researchers with the important tools they need to advance their work rapidly and cost effectively," said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO of Twist Bioscience.

Twist Bioscience will present the full scientific rationale for its Twist Human Core Exome Kit NGS target enrichment product in a poster entitled Improving the Performance, Cost, and Flexibility of Custom Target Enrichment Whole Exome Sequencing during the poster session at ESHG.

In addition to a keynote from Dr. Leproust, several researchers will provide their experience using the exome and custom panel solutions today, June 18, at 15:00 Central European Summer Time during a workshop. For more information or to register, please click here.

About the Twist Bioscience Exome and Custom NGS Preparation Solutions

Applying its proprietary DNA synthesis technology, Twist Bioscience has developed sample preparation products for customers performing next-generation sequencing experiments and analysis. The Twist Human Core Exome Kit includes all the tools needed for library construction, target capture and enrichment to prepare a sample for sequencing. This product suite is designed to provide exceptional performance, maximum capture efficiency and the flexibility to customize kit configuration. Twist Bioscience believes it is the only company to offer double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) probes within a comprehensive target enrichment kit used for exome and targeted sequencing. Using dsDNA as opposed to single-stranded DNA captures all specified sequences uniformly and avoids the problem of deamination (removal of an amino group). Deamination interferes with the accurate detection of gene mutations, and may hinder genetic results and clinical diagnoses, particularly in cancer and ancient samples. For more information please click here.

The Human Core Exome Complete Kit is indicated for Research Use Only.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience Corporation, we work in service of customers who are changing the world for the better. In fields such as health care, agriculture, industrial chemicals, academic research and data storage, by using our synthetic DNA tools, our customers are developing ways to better lives and improve the sustainability of the planet. We believe that the faster our customers succeed, the better for all of us, and we believe Twist Bioscience is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their efforts.

Our innovative silicon-based DNA synthesis platform provides precision at a scale that we believe is otherwise unavailable to our customers. Our platform technologies overcome inefficiencies and enable cost-effective, rapid, precise, high-throughput synthesis and sequencing, providing both the quality and quantity of the tools they need to rapidly realize the opportunity ahead. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com. Twist Bioscience is on Twitter. Sign up to follow our Twitter feed @TwistBioscience at https://twitter.com/TwistBioscience.

