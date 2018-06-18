American Hospital Dubai Extends Its Pioneering Track Record for International Accreditations and Outperforms International Benchmarks for Patient Care

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First internationally accredited hospital in the Middle Eastearns 7th'Gold Seal' from JCI, and earns further 9thCAP accreditation, with patient satisfaction running above 95%,marking 21 years of healthcare excellence

American Hospital Dubai, the pioneering private multi-specialty hospital, has announced its latest accreditations by Joint Commission International (JCI) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) for the 7th (JCI) and 9th (CAP) time. The hospital was the first in the Middle East (and only the second worldwide) to be accredited by JCI, in 2000, and the hospital lab by CAP in 2001. Since opening in 1996, the hospital has expanded from a 100 bed capacity facility to a 254-bed facility and has recently opened its first primary care clinic in the community. American Hospital Dubai was the first in the region to join the prestigious Mayo Clinic Care Network, in 2016.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705852/American_Hospital_Dubai.jpg )



American Hospital Dubai's latest accreditation awards confirm that the hospital team is achieving the highest international standards in its clinical operations, standards of patient care and safety. Meanwhile, the hospital's patient care performance, which is measured across re-admissions (within 30 days for the same diagnosis), unplanned return to operating theatre, surgical site infections, and patient satisfaction, confirm the quality of care that is being delivered to patients. All the hospital's measures comfortably exceed the equivalent international benchmarks, including patient satisfaction, which is running at over 95% (versus the 90% international benchmark).

Joint Commission International (JCI) works to improve patient safety and quality of healthcare worldwide, and the hospital was awarded its 7th consecutive accreditation following a recent JCI on-site survey by a team of international healthcare experts, representing medical, nursing and hospital administration. The Laboratory of the American Hospital Dubai has earned its 9th consecutive accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP), based on the results of a recent onsite inspection. American Hospital Dubai Laboratory was the first private medical laboratory in the region to be accredited by CAP.

Dr. Robert Courteney-Harris, Chief Medical Officer and Acting CEO of American Hospital Dubai, comments: "Our international accreditation record is unique in the region and an accolade for the entire hospital in demonstrating the high standards of care that we provide our patients - and the pride we take in our work. It represents a 21-year unbroken span of institutional excellence and commitment to patient care of the highest standards. Our internal performance measures and high level of patient satisfaction reinforce this. Our relationship with Mayo Clinic, the most reputable healthcare institution in the US has added a new dimension. It also confirms that we are committed to maintaining our position as a pioneering leader in the region's private healthcare sector and to support the country in serving the local population's healthcare needs and in becoming a destination of choice for high quality international healthcare tourism."

In 2016, American Hospital Dubai joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a network of healthcare providers committed to better serving patients and their families through collaboration. The hospital was the first healthcare organization in the Middle East to join the network, which gives the hospital access to the latest Mayo Clinic knowledge and promotes collaboration among physicians at both hospitals on the most complex cases to the benefit of patients, and at no charge. Through these shared resources, more patients can get answers to complex medical questions - and peace of mind - while staying close to home.

Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International is dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare through voluntary accreditation. Joint Commission International standards are revised at least every three years by a 13 member Standards Advisory Panel, composed of experienced physicians, nurses and administration and public policy experts, and the uniform, high standards for patient care and safety are designed to be adaptable to local needs, thus accommodating legal, religious and cultural factors within a country, but also require the adoption of evidence based practices. Standards focus on the areas that most directly impact patient care. These include international patient safety goals, access to care, assessment of patients, prevention and control of infection, patient and family rights, anesthesia and surgical care, medication management and patient education. Standards also address healthcare organization management, which includes facility management and safety, staff qualifications and education, quality improvement and patient safety, hospital leadership, and management of information.

CAP

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, is recognized by the US federal government as being equal to or more stringent than the government's own inspection program comprising over 3000 inspection checklist items. During the CAP accreditation process, trained voluntary inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine the entire staff's qualifications, the laboratory's equipment, facilities, safety program and record, as well as the overall management of the laboratory. This stringent inspection program is designed to specifically ensure the highest ongoing laboratory standard of care for all patients.

About the American Hospital Dubai

The American Hospital Dubai is a 254-bed, acute care, general medical/surgical private hospital with a multi-specialty physician group practice, designed to provide a high quality, American standard of healthcare to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of the people of Dubai, the UAE and the surrounding Gulf States.

The American Hospital Dubai became the first hospital in the Middle East to be awarded JCI accreditation in May 2000 and has successfully maintained its accreditation seven times. The Laboratory of the American Hospital Dubai was the first private lab in the Middle East to earn accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and was accredited for the ninth consecutive time in 2017.

The American Hospital Dubai has continued to expand to meet the demand for more personalized services, comfort and convenience, while broadening the services and deepening the level of expertise and care offered.

Our Cancer program was the first in Dubai to offer comprehensive one-stop services. Our Heart Center has added electrophysiology consultation to our list of state of the art services. Our Orthopedics team is ready to serve a growing patient population in need of surgical and inpatient rehabilitation and outpatient physical therapy. Our Endocrinology services are expanding their services to address the needs of diabetes and offers a multidisciplinary approach to thyroid disease management.

In addition, we are focusing on strategic initiatives with increased patient access through expanding our Clinic footprint, investment in acute stroke care, and integrative and personalized medicine.

In June 2016, the Hospital became the inaugural Middle East member of the prestigious Mayo Clinic Care Network. Our physicians and team are able to collaborate and leverage the expertise of Mayo Clinic for the betterment of patients in the UAE and surrounding region.

http://www.ahdubai.com