NHS Could Save Nearly £7 Billion Through Quick Adoption of New Diagnostic Techniques

LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Research commissioned by Innovate UK and the British In Vitro Diagnostics Association (BIVDA) reveals that the NHS could save over £6.9 billion in five years through quick adoption of new diagnostic tests as they come onto the market. In turn, these savings could help tackle the annual NHS shortfall, widely expected to reach £20 billion by 2022.

Patients would benefit from three new tests - for heart attack, pre-eclampsia and inflammatory bowel disease - by reducing unnecessary procedures and medication while delivering significant NHS savings.

At the moment, the tests are used in only a handful of clinics and hospitals, although many health experts predict they would save huge sums if used more widely.

Doris-Ann Williams, BIVDA's Chief Executive, said, "Whilst the shakeup of NHS services and funding so often takes the headlines, simply making the most of the tests we already have would result in dramatic savings."

The report calls on healthcare leaders and policy makers to reassess how these three high-impact examples, along with many other diagnostic technologies available now, could be better deployed within the NHS.

Innovate UK is currently delivering the "From Data to Early Diagnostics and Precision Medicine" Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF), investing in new technologies which diagnose disease earlier and reduce patient suffering.

Dr Kath Mackay, Innovate UK Interim Director for Ageing Society, Health & Nutrition, said: "There are so many innovative diagnostic tests on the market and in development. It's important for all stakeholders that we take every opportunity to rapidly adopt tests which show cost savings and benefit to patients."

The full article can be found on the BIVDA website http://www.bivda.org.uk/3_simple_tests.pdf and at http://aquariusph.com/three-ivds/

About the research

The research was commissioned by BIVDA and Innovate UK and authored by Aquarius Population Health.

Notes for Editors

British in vitro Diagnostics Association (BIVDA) - jointly commissioned the work

BIVDA is the national industry association for companies with major involvement and interest in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry. BIVDA represents both manufacturers and distributors who are active in the UK. BIVDA provides support services for its members and raises awareness of the clinical and cost utility of diagnostics in the provision of effective healthcare in the UK.

For further information visit http://www.bivda.org.uk @BIVDA

Innovate UK - jointly commissioned the work

Innovate UK is part of UK Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by a grant-in-aid from the UK government. They drive productivity and economic growth by supporting businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas, including those from the UK's world-class research base. With a strong business focus, Innovate UK drive growth by working with companies to de-risk, enable and support innovation. They connect businesses to the partners, customers and investors that can help them turn ideas into commercially successful products and services and business growth.

For further information visit http://www.innovateuk.org @InnovateUK

Aquarius Population Health - performed the research and wrote the article

Aquarius Population Health delivers health research and consultancy for clients and collaborators in the commercial, healthcare provider, academic, charity, and government sectors. They specialise in developing creative ways to explore and solve healthcare problems. Aquarius generates the insight and evidence to support informed decisions that can impact on policy and commercialisation and improve patient care in an efficient way.

For further information visit http://www.aquariusph.com @AquariusPH

For further information please contact:

Emma Thomas, BIVDA External Affairs Manager

Emma@BIVDA.co.uk

Tel: 0845-618-8224 or

Innovate UK Media Relations Team

Tel: 07766-901150