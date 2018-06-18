Skybox Security Continues Winning Streak with Multiple Awards and Honors

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox (http://www.skyboxsecurity.com/) (https://www.skyboxsecurity.com/) Security (https://www.skyboxsecurity.com/), a global leader in cybersecurity management, announced today it won Best Risk Management/Regulatory Compliance Solution at the 2018 SC Awards Europe (http://www.scawardseurope.com/results-2018/) in addition to the previous win in a similar category at the 2018 SC Awards US (https://www.scmagazine.com/the-winners-of-the-2018-sc-awards-honored-in-the-us/article/759235/) held in April. Skybox was also recognized as the "Highly Commended" finalist for Best Vulnerability Management Solution, Skybox Vulnerability Control, at the U.K. awards show in London on June 5, 2018.

These honors add to the multiple awards given to the Skybox Security Suite (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=foB1Yxonew2BUUcUVLGCoBBe4ddLmfVbg-Vo6bzszFe1POHnCtaRBiS9UCMad4w7P4OpMEAqsbjMBQvcTz0eEAf8egI7NAiVzb5CwFF4RCX1Mug23Jmra0x8Ntc9jZH7), including several five-star reviews by SC Magazine in its Risk and Policy Management and Vulnerability and Threat Management group review categories.

"We're delighted once again to be recognized for the hard work our dedicated engineers have put into making our platform a powerful, best-in-class technology. Our continuous innovations of the Suite help organizations keep up with the fast-changing nature of vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in their network," said Ravid Circus, VP of products for Skybox Security.

With security initiatives becoming increasingly difficult to manage, CISOs are seeking solutions like Skybox's that are integrated and address multiple challenges. The Skybox Security Suite integrates with more than 120 networking and security technologies that companies are already using to provide the comprehensive attack surface visibility and intelligence in one solution, covering on-prem, multi-cloud and OT networks. The Suite also automates many core security processes in vulnerability and threat management, and firewall and security policy management, such as network path analysis, attack simulation and change management.

About Skybox Security

Skybox provides the industry's broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with more than 120 networking and security technologies, the Skybox Security Suite gives comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed to quickly identify and fix vulnerabilities and security weaknesses. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world's largest organizations.

