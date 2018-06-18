Metso Corporation: Metso receives major valve orders for more than 8,000 valves in China

Metso receives major valve orders for more than 8,000 valves in China

Metso Corporation press release, June 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Metso has received two valve orders totaling 8,200 valves from major pulp and paper customers in China. The orders are booked in Metso's first quarter 2018 orders received.

"We have strong pulp and paper industry expertise and flow control solutions optimized for our customers' process needs. We are honored to be the trusted provider for reliable solutions and further, enable efficiency and accuracy. For our customers, only world-class flow control is good enough," says Tan HangPheng, VP for Sales in the Valves China market area at Metso.

Metso will supply Neles ball valves, globe valves, and segment valves, as well as Neldisc butterfly valves for on-off duty and control applications. The control valves are equipped with Neles ND9000 series valve controllers, which have the capability for advanced performance follow-up and enable the planning of predictive maintenance activities.

The total value of the orders and the company names are not being disclosed.

Caption: Neldisc butterfly valve, Neles globe control valve and Neles segment valve equipped with ND9000 valve controller.

Performance excellence realized as extensive installed base

Metso is the market leader in control and on-off valves for pulp and paper customers globally as well as one of the leading suppliers of intelligent valve controllers. The offering is complemented by comprehensive value-added services that improve customers' process efficiency.

Metso has a long track record of delivering engineered performance and reliability to the pulp and paper industry as well as an extensive installed base globally. Broadly covering China's mid- and high-end customers in the industry, Metso has established a strong presence in this important market area.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

www.metso.com (http://www.metso.com), www.twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

For further information, please contact:

Tan HangPheng, Vice President, Sales, Valves China Market Area, Metso Corporation, Tel. +65 6511 1022, Email hangpheng.tan@metso.com (mailto:hangpheng.tan@metso.com)

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Global Communications, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email helena.marjaranta@metso.com (mailto:helena.marjaranta@metso.com)





