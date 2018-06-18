

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Investment Trust plc (SCIN.L) reported Monday that its first-half revenue return attributable to Shareholders edged up to 8.575 million pounds from last year's 8.574 million pounds.



Revenue earnings per share were 10.89 pence, up 17.4 percent from 9.28 pence a year ago.



Total return attributable to Shareholders plunged to 8.53 million pounds from 17.73 million pounds a year ago. Total return per share fell to 10.84 pence from 19.20 pence a year ago.



Further, the company said the Board's previously announced target is to declare three quarterly interim dividends of 5.0p in the year to 31 October 2018 and to recommend a final dividend of at least 5.0p for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2019.



The first quarterly dividend payment of 5.0p was made in May 2018 and the second and third quarterly dividends will be paid in August and November 2018, respectively.



The final dividend will be reviewed in accordance with the Board's desire to continue the long track record of annual dividend increases and the aim of the Company to provide dividend growth ahead of UK inflation over the longer term.



