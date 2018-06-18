

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar advanced against its European major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The greenback edged up to 0.9984 against the Swiss franc and 1.1574 against the euro, from its early lows of 0.9961 and 1.1602, respectively.



Reversing from its early low of 1.3279 against the pound, the greenback rose to 1.3242.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.01 against the Swiss franc, 1.13 against the euro and 1.31 against the pound.



