

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, has found Rentokil's (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) purchase of Cannon Hygiene may lead to higher prices and lower quality for businesses buying products and services for washrooms. The CMA stated that, if the merger goes ahead, the companies could face very limited competition from other suppliers of washroom products and services.



The CMA noted that Rentokil and Cannon have until 25 June to offer a solution to the CMA's concerns, otherwise the merger will be referred for phase 2 investigation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX