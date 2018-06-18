

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer prices increased at a faster-than-expected pace in May, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in May, after remaining flat in the previous month. That was above the 1.0 percent rise economists had forecast.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy grew the most by 6.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.0 percent in May.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that import prices fell at a slower pace of 5.3 percent yearly in April, following a 5.9 percent decrease in March. Month-on-month, import prices showed no variations.



Data also revealed that export prices dropped 3.9 percent annually and by 0.1 percent monthly in April.



