

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The pound dropped to 0.8744 against the euro, 1.3232 against the dollar and 146.30 against the yen, from its early highs of 0.8726, 1.3279 and 147.00, respectively.



The pound fell back to 1.3210 against the franc, from a high of 1.3247 hit at 5:55 pm ET.



The pound is likely to find support around 0.89 against the euro, 1.31 against the dollar, 145.00 against the yen and 1.31 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX