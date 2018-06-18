

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth accelerated slightly in April after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The volume of retail sales climbed 8.0 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 7.7 percent rise in March.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 9.0 percent yearly in April and non-food sales, except automotive fuel rose by 7.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.5 percent from March, when it advanced by 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX