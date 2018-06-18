GammaDelta Therapeutics Appoints Michael Koslowski as CMO

LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GammaDelta Therapeutics Ltd, an emerging biotech company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases announced today that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Michael Koslowski, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Koslowski has more than 20 years of experience in the discovery and development of immunotherapeutic drugs within academia, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, Dr Koslowski was EVP Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Mission Therapeutics Ltd, where he was responsible for developing the company's pipeline of deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors. Prior to Mission, he was VP Clinical Sciences & Early Development at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for leading all clinical activities. In addition, Dr Koslowski has managed the translational medicine initiative at Boehringer Ingelheim across all therapeutics areas and was also a Group Leader New Targets & Antibody Development at Ganymed Pharmaceuticals.

Paolo Paoletti, CEO at GammaDelta said: "I am pleased to welcome Michael to GammaDelta, where his experience of leading the clinical development of immunotherapies will be invaluable. Michael's appointment is an important step for the business as we advance our pipeline of innovative immunotherapies based on unique insights into the biology of Vd1 gamma delta T cells."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Koslowski said: "I am very excited to join the team at GammaDelta Therapeutics and help lead its efforts to develop new therapies for patients with cancer and other critical diseases. Their expertise in the unique biology of gamma delta T cell has significant potential for off-the-shelf cell therapies in areas of high unmet medical need."

About GammaDelta Therapeutics

GammaDelta Therapeutics is working to develop improved immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research and development is focused on exploiting the unique properties of tissue resident gamma delta (?d) T cells, which are a unique and conserved population of lymphocytes that contribute to many types of immune responses and immunopathology.

GammaDelta Therapeutics was founded in 2016 by Abingworth with support from Cancer Research Technology Limited based on research undertaken by Professor Adrian Hayday and Dr Oliver Nussbaumer at King's College London and the Francis Crick Institute. The company's offices and laboratories are located in London, United Kingdom. In May 2017, GammaDelta Therapeutics entered into a strategic collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

