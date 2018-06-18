Global Sports Commerce Extends its Reach in Benelux Through BrightBoard

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Sports Commerce (GSC), one of the world's largest sports, technology and management companies through its subsidiary, Techfront UK, has made a strategic acquisition of Belgium-based company BrightBoard, to expand its European footprint in providing digital solutions and seamless fan experience at sports venues.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/468917/GSC_LOGO_Logo.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705846/BrightBoard_Logo.jpg )



Headquartered in Singapore, GSC has a worldwide presence with offices in 16 cities, across 10 countries including UK, Australia, India, UAE, Hungary, Switzerland, South Africa and the USA. GSC combines cutting edge technology solutions in the fields of LED signage, sponsorship management, premium consulting, fan engagement, AR/VR, drone-based data acquisition, wireless tech and data-sciences with top professional expertise from all over the world.

Recently, Emerald Media backed by private equity giant KKR, acquired a significant minority stake in Global Sports Commerce (GSC) worth US$80 million.

"This strategic acquisition gives an opportunity to GSC to expand rapidly and lend its core sports technologies across the avenues of sponsorship management and fan engagement. Through this acquisition, we also aim to engage industriously with the Benelux market and exercise BrightBoard as an expanded base for reaching to the Nordic countries," said MS Muralidharan, CEO of GSC.

BrightBoard was founded in 2007 by two enthusiastic entrepreneurs Wim De Smedt and Birgen Wyns. Driven by their passion for technology and sports, BrightBoard has become one of the key players in sports, retail and out of -home advertising.

Birgen Wyns and Wim De Smedt, Co-founders of BrightBoard said, "In a fast-moving world where technological advancements are opening up endless opportunities, it is crucial to be on the edge of innovation. Our personal approach and services combined with the expertise and product development of GSC and Techfront UK, will enable us to bring customised state of the art technologies to the market."

BrightBoard is the no.1 supplier of LED screens in equestrian sports, covering events across the world including in Doha, Hong Kong, Miami, Monte Carlo and many more. In addition to their expertise in the sports market, they are active in the retail and out of home markets with clients such as BMW, Skoda, Media Markt, Hubo, Dewez and Delhaize.

"I'm delighted to welcome BrightBoard to the Techfront and GSC family. Their addition gives us all the opportunity to consolidate and expand our presence across Europe, enabling a deeper market penetration in sports technology and creating further opportunities within the retail and digital out of home sectors," said Jatinder Somal, Director of Techfront UK.

About Global Sports Commerce (GSC)

GSC is one of the world's largest sports technology and management companies providing dynamic solutions, sponsorship & commercial management and premier consulting services to leading global sports stakeholders - including sports bodies, leagues, rights holders, stadiums and brands. GSC's works with preeminent organizations in sports such as FIFA, UEFA, IAAF, ICC, BCCI, EPL, IPL, Bundesliga, AFL etc., through its various subsidiaries.

About B rightBoard

BrightBoard is the no.1 LED supplier in the Belgian sports market, covering 70% of the Belgian Premier League clubs as well as the Belgian National Football Association. Recent projects include - provision and operation of LED perimeter boards to all the stages of the Longines Global Champions Tour across the world, Installing and operating big screens at multiple FIFA World Cup fan zones.

For further details, please contact:

Shilpa Baburaj

Manager-Corporate Affairs, GSC

shilpa@globalsportscommerce.com

+91-7022843908

