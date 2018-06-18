Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 18, 2018 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the Nasdaq Baltic exchanges will highlight sustainable bond issues on the Baltic Bond List in response to growing interest in sustainable bonds among investors and issuers. The "green leaf" symbol, introduced today on the Nasdaq Baltic website nasdaqbaltic.com, highlights sustainable bonds on the Baltic Bond List and is intended as a sign of support for green, social, and sustainable bond issues, underlining how capital markets can contribute to more sustainable development in the Baltics. "We are thrilled to see growing demand worldwide for investment products with a sustainable focus," says Indars Ašcuks, head of the Nasdaq Baltic Market. "Capital markets are paramount to tackle the challenges of our times. We wish to make our contribution to making the Baltic region a place where investors look for sustainable investments and companies for sustainable finance." "With this initiative we are giving investors the opportunity to target business models and projects in the Baltics that clearly benefit the environment, social welfare or both," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, Head of Exchange Services at Nasdaq Baltic and CEO of Nasdaq Riga. The Nasdaq Baltic Bond List currently includes three Green bonds: one issued in 2015 by Latvia's Latvenergo, which thus become the first state-owned energy company in Eastern Europe to offer green bonds, one issued last year by the Lithuanian state-owned energy company Lietuvos energija, another issued in 2017 by the Latvian development finance institution ALTUM. About Sustainable Bonds The Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Market was the first of its kind in the world and is one of the largest in Europe. It distinguishes between three categories of bonds: Green, Social and Sustainable. International standards define Sustainable Bonds as loans used to finance projects that bring clear environmental and social-economic benefits. Green Bonds are defined as loans used to finance projects and activities that benefit the environment. Social Bonds are used to finance projects achieving positive socio-economic outcomes. For more information on sustainable bonds and eligibility criteria, visit: business.nasdaq.com. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. To learn more, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Dace Bulte +371 67 212 431 dace.bulte@nasdaq.com