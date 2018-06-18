Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc SmartFocusTM TMS technology based therapy used across all university hospitals in Finland

Press Release, Helsinki, 18 June 2018, at 11:00 AM

Nexstim Plc SmartFocusTM TMS technology based therapy used across all university hospitals in Finland

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and commercializing its world-leading navigated non-invasive brain stimulation technology for therapeutic and diagnostic applications, provides an update on use of its SmartFocusTM TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology for therapeutic applications across Finnish university hospitals.

All university hospitals in Finland use Nexstim's technology to treat depression, pain or both indications and are currently administering ~200-1000 therapy sessions/year/system:

University of Helsinki - pain

University of Turku - depression and pain

University of Eastern Finland (Kuopio) - depression and pain

University of Tampere - depression

University of Oulu - depression

TMS has demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of depression and chronic neuropathic pain. Use of Nexstim's technology in these therapeutic indications is the only personalised, navigated TMS approach, providing physicians with confidence in accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with the indication, through its unique 3D navigation system, based on a patient's individual MRI scan.

"Visualization of the therapy in the brain inspires confidence in both the patient and the physician. In Oulu University Hospital we use Nexstim's navigated TMS technology for depression treatment. Treatment using this system has very few adverse effects compared to other treatments in this indication", comments Marja-Liisa Kemppainen MD, Psychiatry Department, Oulu University Hospital.

"Nexstim's technology is in my experience well-validated, continuously evolving and the most user-friendly navigated TMS system available. That is why we use the technology for clinical therapy in both depression and pain, presurgical mapping and for clinical research", states Petro Julkunen, Professor, Assistant Chief Physicist, Kuopio University Hospital.

"Department of Clinical Neurophysiology in Tampere Medical Imaging Centrum uses Nexstim's technology mostly for depression treatment but to an ever-increasing degree for pain treatments too and for presurgical mapping. Nexstim's technology is easy to carry out and has few adverse effects," comments Mirja Tenhunen, Assistant Chief Physicist, Tampere University Hospital.

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO, Nexstim Plc commented: "We are pleased to have established frequent usage and confidence across local physicians in the use of our technology for the treatment of depression and pain, with continued positive feedback on the unique navigation and visualisation capabilities of our systems. We look forward to continuing this great progress in Finland."

