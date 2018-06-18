UAE-based International Real Estate Investment Show is ready to kick start its debut UK edition at the Queen Elizabeth-II Centre, Westminster London, the financial hub of the United Kingdom from Friday 22nd to Saturday 23rd June 2018, daily from 10:00am to 5:30pm. Dubai-based heavyweights such as Danube Properties and Azizi Developments are main sponsors to capitalize on IREIS platform to sell their high-end properties to UK investors.

British nationals are the third largest source of investments into Dubai's real estate market and have invested GBP 6.35 billion in Dubai's real estate during the last four years (2014-2017) whereas GBP 1.23 billion was invested only in 2017, according to the statistics released by Dubai Land Department (DLD). Besides, the sound regulatory environment and solid foreign investor protection makes Dubai an ideal market for foreign investors who want to invest their money in a more stable and higher-yield market.

Additionally, IREIS 2018 UK Edition will highlight a variety of Citizenship By Investment (CBI) opportunities in countries including USA, Canada, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Greece, The St. Kitts and Nevis, Granada and Dominica through trusted investment and real estate agents. In an aim to support not just the local but the expatriate community, this will showcase dual citizenship options which seek to build investors' assets across nations and in turn, diversify their wealth and benefits.

The FREE to attend event will offer a snapshot of International property market as a whole. With more than 100 projects from 20 exhibitors will help visitors to look at a wide spectrum of properties available, different investment options, financing sources, consultations and sorting out legal queries, all under one roof.

The IREIS 2018 UK Edition is a distinctive sales and networking platform where leading real estate professionals are brought under one roof to fortify their position in the international market through spot sales, heavy discounts and exclusive monthly payment plans. With an expected 3,000 high net worth visitors, the show creates a huge impact among British residents and its expat community to explore a number of countries and its outstanding advancements.

