The following information is based on a press release from Kinnevik AB (Kinnevik) published on June 14, 2018 and may be subject to change. The boards of directors of Kinnevik has proposed that Extraordinary General Meetings (EGM) planned for Q3 2018, approves an extra distribution, so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive approximately 0.05 shares in Modern Times Group AB (MTG) for every 1 (one) share held in Kinnevik. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Kinnevik (KINB). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683375